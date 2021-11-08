EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce that their interior will be getting a much-needed update with new flooring throughout most of the Center.

“Through this generous donation, Harry and Carol Windland will make an incredible impact on the Center. They have been instrumental in giving our building’s exterior – and now the interior – a fresh, new, warm look and feel,” explains Executive Director Sara Berkbigler.

“We are grateful for their continued commitment to helping the Center be a welcoming spot for our area seniors.”

The Windlands previously funded the exterior paint and pergola projects for the Center.

The flooring project has been on the Center’s wish list for many years. The current 12x12 tiles were installed decades ago. They will be replaced with luxury vinyl tile and commercial carpet squares.

Installation will take several weeks, so the Center will be closed to inside activities from December 24, 2021 – January 17, 2022.

“We look forward to re-opening the Center building the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday,” according to Berkbigler.

Center meal delivery, transportation and off-site activities will continue as originally scheduled: no service December 24, 2021-January 3, 2022, with services resuming on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The Center will be soliciting the assistance of volunteer groups and individuals to help with moving furniture throughout the three-week installation period. Interested volunteers should contact Sara Berkbigler, info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

