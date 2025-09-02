SWANSEA — Bill Crispin was found alive in a remote area near Swansea Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, following an extensive search involving local authorities, volunteers, and specialized rescue teams.

The search effort, which took place in the Swansea area, was coordinated by Missouri Valley Search and Rescue and included more than 70 citizens who volunteered to assist. Crispin was located at the back of a bean and cornfield, reportedly too weak to move further.

Crispin was last seen leaving an independent living facility on Aug. 23, 2025, to visit a local store but never returned.

Surveillance and witness reports placed him along Frank Scott Parkway near Christ Church in Fairview Heights.

Jeff Parker, mayor of Swansea, expressed gratitude to all involved in the operation.

“Without this search guided by Missouri Valley and the citizens who came out, this would not have had this result. Bill was found in a very remote area and too weak to move anymore,” Parker said.

Parker also thanked the Swansea Police and Fire Departments and other area agencies for their dedicated efforts and support, adding, “No stone was left unturned and the persistent efforts caused this great outcome. Thanks again to all. What a caring and wonderful community we have, and what dedicated emergency staff we have.”

Crispin had been reported missing after last being seen walking eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway East on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The last known location was near Old Collinsville Road, but his movements after that point were unknown.

Sarah Wick Netemeyer, a family member, expressed appreciation for the community and authorities involved. “Our family is very grateful and thanks the whole community. From social media shares to going out searching. Every effort really did matter and help find Bill. The authorities and organizations coming together using so many resources was incredible. We are very thankful and appreciative of every single person!”

The Swansea Police Department had been actively involved in the search alongside other local agencies, coordinating efforts to locate Crispin.

The successful outcome highlights the collaborative response between emergency services and the community in Swansea.

