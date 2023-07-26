EDWARDSVILLE - In May of 2022, SIUE was mentioned in several media reports following former graduate student Maggie DeJong’s lawsuit alleging that her First Amendment rights to free speech were violated. At that time, SIUE asserted our commitment to free speech.

SIUE recently settled this case, but I believe it is important to underscore our institutional values and our unwavering defense of free speech. I trust that most people who care about these issues will see beyond the sensationalism of click-bait, media reports, and headlines in search of a more complete understanding of the facts.

SIUE is unequivocally committed to protecting First Amendment rights and does not have policies that restrict free speech nor support censorship. SIUE remains committed to free speech, popular or unpopular, offensive or affable, in an environment that embraces the exchange of diverse views on every aspect of human society.

For decades, universities have embraced the challenge of vigorously protecting free speech while at the same time creating a safe learning environment for the expression of diverse views. Protecting these two principles can create tensions.

For example, while the First Amendment protects free speech (no matter how offensive), it does not protect behavior on a campus that creates a pervasively hostile environment for other students. We accept that balancing these two deeply valued principles of free speech and a safe environment, in real time, represent inherent complications for administering prudence. This delicate balance also invites debate about where such a line should be drawn in each unique case that, today, also frequently involves the use of social media platforms. Protecting free speech is not only driven by our values, but also by our legal obligations, while at the same time ensuring a non-hostile environment.

University communities have the unique responsibility to protect Constitutional freedoms, to keep people safe, and to facilitate learning environments that prepare students for a range of professions and diverse work environments. We have the ability to develop the next generation of leaders who undoubtedly will have a vast spectrum of political, religious, and social convictions, and this is what makes universities so special.

James T. Minor, PhD

Chancellor

