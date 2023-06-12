ELDRED - A framed commemorative medallion plaque was presented to members of the Eldred American Legion Post 1135 on Friday, June 2, 2023. The presentation was made by Steve Black, a member of the Carrollton High School Class of 1963, to Jon Baker, Post Commander.

The presentation was made on behalf of members of the Class of 1963, and of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society, for honorable and faithful services rendered by Post 1135 to organizations throughout a multi-county area in West Central Illinois. The plaque contains an American Flag, a medallion listing the names of the US Marines who planted an American flag on the island of Iwo Jima in World War II, and actual grains of sand recovered from that island.

Members and their guests of the Class of 1963 were on hand to participate in the ceremony and celebrate their 60th Class Reunion. A dozen members of the Class are veterans, and some, including Black, are members of the Eldred Post. In addition, several classmates are members of the Greene County Historical Society, where Black serves on the Board of Trustees.

Through their Queen of Hearts fund raisers, members of the Eldred Post have made significant contributions to local cemeteries and Veterans groups. Their faithful attendance as the primary Honor Guard for military funerals in Greene and surrounding counties is a respectful gesture of the last full measure of military service for a fallen comrade.

The framed plaque is now proudly displayed on the west wall of American Legion Post 1135 in Eldred, IL.

