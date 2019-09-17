ALTON - Community leaders came together at Alton Fire Station 2 to present the Alton Fire Department a check of $3,000 to help them in the future when the floodwaters return. The money raised from the commemorative flood t-shirt was used to purchase a 64,000-Lumens Reese Hitch Tower Light. This light will allow the Alton Fire Department to build and inspect the flood wall at night if necessary. They will also be able to use it for other non-flood related events.

“During the spring flood this year we saw a need for lightweight, portable, easily deployable lighting systems. The large MABAS 35 generator powered light systems often take time to get on scene and set up. They are noisy and have the added fuel cost to operate. This unit, manufactured by ConstructionLights.com, provides 64,000 lumens of long lasting LED light, fits onto any 2 inch Reese truck hitch and is powered by the truck’s electrical system. It’s 5’11’’ tall when collapsed and 14’ fully extended. Lights rotate a full 360 degrees vertically and horizontally and have a built in tilt down mechanism that allows easy access to the truck bed. This will be a shared asset with the city’s Public Works Department. We are very grateful for the generosity of the Riverbend community for making this valuable purchase possible,” said Chief Jesse Jemison of the Alton Fire Department.

The money was raised by the sales of a commemorative flood shirt sold online. Leaders from 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Black’s Sporting Goods, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Riverbender.com, Schwartzkopf Printing Company, and RiverBend Growth Association were there to present the check to the Alton Fire Department. These organizations take pride in being able to help their community by raising money to help with the future of flood preparedness in the Riverbend and thank those who bought the t-shirts making this fundraiser a success.

"The efforts from our sponsors and the response from the community were truly amazing. The success of this fundraising effort speaks volumes about the character of the residents of the Riverbend: neighbors helping neighbors,” beamed Brad Haug, Black’s Sporting Goods.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

