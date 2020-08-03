COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Mark Doiron, announces that the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (R.S.C) in St. Clair or Madison counties during the month of August.

Commander Doiron said roadside safety check is an effective tool for generating voluntary compliance by the motoring public.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The potential to come across these checks encourages motorists to arrange designated drivers, keep their consumption of alcohol within the allowable limits, or not drive a motor vehicle after drinking," he said. "Safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 45 minutes."

Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in over 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes.

"Don’t risk losing your license, your car, and your freedom," District 11 Commander Doiron said. "If you drive impaired, law enforcement will arrest you. Officers working the R.S.C. will also be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages. This Roadside Safety Check is funded through a grant from the United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety."

More like this: