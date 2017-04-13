EDWARDSVILLE - The completely renovated Comfort Inn was embraced with open arms by area residents during a ribbon cutting and opening on Tuesday.

The present Comfort Inn was previously a Quality Inn and was renovated by new owner R.L.P. Development now has an elegance that attracts motorists driving by on South State Road 157. General Hotels Corporation from Indianapolis is managing the hotel.

The hotel at 3080 South State Road 157 offers 74 guest rooms. The lobby has been redone and inside features several new additions including wood flooring. Matt Teck, director of sales for the remodeled hotel said the business will offer service second to none. Cathy Luttrell is the general manager of the new Comfort Inn.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teck said Robert Plummer and his family wanted to make the building shine again and they definitely accomplished that.

“The hotel was stripped all the way to the studs and is almost a brand new building with the exception of the foundation,” Teck said. “We already have a lot of bookings for sports teams. We have a robotics tournament the last weekend of April. The hotel is already getting a lot of attention. We have a meeting space that holds more than 45 people.”

Teck said Robert Plummer and R.L.P. Development only do things first rate and this Comfort Inn renovation is another example.

“It is absolutely gorgeous and people are excited about it,” Teck added.