ST. LOUIS - Comedian/television host and author Chelsea Handler is coming to the Stifel Theatre on her tour on Friday, April 22, in St. Louis.

Handler is a best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016.

Handler has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over six years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler:

Evolution on HBO Max, and launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. She has brought her standup comedy to 40+ cities across the nation. Handler has been honored by TIME magazine as one of its annual “TIME 100;” Glamour Magazine as one of their Women of the Year; and the Human Rights Campaign, which gave her its Ally for Equality Award. Handler’s wide appeal and multi-platform success have been highlighted by publications all over the world.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. atTicketmaster.com.

