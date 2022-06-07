Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Set To Bring The Have It All Tour To Stifel Theatre This December

NASHVILLE, TN – Outback Presents is pleased to announce that comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s brand-new national headlining tour will begin across the United States in October 2022, playing St. Louis’ Stifel Theatre Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Today, Tomlinson revealed The Have It All Tour will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to the masses.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be found at the link here.

The show in St. Louis is currently scheduled to be the final one on the tour.

TAYLOR TOMLINSON: THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR 2022 DATES

Friday, October 7, 2022 Portland, ME State Theatre

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Providence, RI The VETS

Sunday, October 9, 2022 Albany, NY Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Friday, October 14, 2022 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Saturday, October 15, 2022 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

Friday, October 21, 2022 Buffalo, NY UB Center For The Arts

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

Friday, November 4, 2022 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center

Saturday, November 5, 2022 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

Friday, November 11, 2022 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

Friday, November 18, 2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, December 2, 2022 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, December 3, 2022 Ft. Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

Friday, December 9, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Center

Friday, December 16, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

Saturday, December 17, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

ABOUT TAYLOR TOMLINSON

The New York Times opines, comedian Taylor Tomlinson “demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs” in her second hour-long special, Look At You, now streaming on Netflix. New York Magazine adds, “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that’s been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultraproduced. You do not need to be anxious,” and the Los Angeles Times observes, “Even when she’s navigating painful waters, she can’t help but find the humor… her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor.”

Filmed last December at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Look At You is an evolution of the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 star’s Quarter-Life Crisis that debuted on Netflix March of 2020. Her first hour-long special went on to be named “Best of 2020” by New York Times, Decider, Paste and earned unanimous critical praise with the Washington Post calling her “your favorite quarantine-watch” and Newsweek dubbing her “undeniably hilarious.” With appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning, Kelly Clarkson and more, the woman Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical" and Variety Magazine names a Top 10 Comics to Watch is currently headlining her nationwide theater tour, Deal With It.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

