CHICAGO – Kick off the new year and imagine the possibilities in your life by purchasing a Powerball and Mega Millions ticket for your chance to win a combined $900 Million in prizes as both jackpots continue to roll.

The Powerball drawing is tonight, and the jackpot is an estimated $410 million, which is the largest Powerball jackpot in nearly two years!

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 8, and the jackpot continues to climb with a $490 million jackpot. If won, this would now be the 8th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is only the third time ever that both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have simultaneously hit over $400 million.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Throughout the month of January, the Illinois Lottery is giving players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball tickets for the current draw in-store one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place tonight on Wednesday, January 6 at 9:59pm CT. Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place tonight, Friday, January 8 at 10 p.m. (CT).

More like this: