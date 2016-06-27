Pvt. Ryan Probst (right), of Columbia, Illinois, stands next to his recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles, of Steeleville, Illinois, after he enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard June 23. Probst will be assigned to the East St. Louis-based 1844th Transportation Company as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He will complete Basic Combat Training next summer at Fort Jacksons, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia.ST. LOUIS - Ryan Probst, of Columbia, Illinois, was sworn in June 23 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station as one of the newest members of the Illinois Army National Guard. Probst, who is a senior at Columbia High School, enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Probst will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in the summer of 2017. He will then attend follow-on mechanic training at the U.S. Army Ordnance School at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Probst received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Probst's family has a tradition of military service and his parents, Paula and Stephen Potts and James Probst, said they are proud of his decision to enlist.

For questions, contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@mail.mil

More like this:

Nov 8, 2024 - St. Louis to Honor Veterans at 41st Annual Observance

Oct 28, 2024 - 41st Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance To Be Celebrated Downtown On November 9

Nov 14, 2024 - Efforts Underway to Fill the Talent In Aerospace Pipeline as Investments Drive Job Growth

Nov 14, 2024 - Sen. Duckworth Has Message For Pete Hegseth About Women In Combat

Nov 11, 2024 - Former Serviceman Bill Schnarr Battles For Vets Through SIUE’s Veterans Upward Bound Program

 