WOOD RIVER - Columbia ran off with the boys' championship, while Father McGivney Catholic won the girls' title at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational track meet held Saturday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles won the boys meet with 164 points, with Murphysboro coming in second with 100 points, Madison was third with 73 points, the Oilers came in fourth wth 64 points, Freeburg was fifth with 54 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was sixth with 52 points, Staunton finished in seventh place with 39 points, the Griffins came in eighth with 35 points, East St. Louis SIUE Charter was ninth at 26 points and Waterloo Gibault Catholic rounded out the top ten with 22 points. Metro-East Lutheran came in 11th with 19 points, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was 12th with nine points and Maryville Christian was 13th with two points.

McGivney won the girls championship with 114 points, with Murphysboro second at 91 points, Belleville West came in third at 77 points, Freeburg was fourth with 66 points, Mater Dei was fifth at 63 points, Columbia came in sixth at 56 points, Belleville East was seventh with 54 points, in eighth place was Madison at 24 points and the Oilers tied with Mt. Pulaski for ninth place with 20 points each. Staunton was 11th with 18 points, Metro-East finished 12th with 17 points, First Baptist came in 13th with four points and Gibault was 14th with a single point.

In the boys' results, Murphy's Geoffrey Haupt won the 100 meters with a time of 11.39 seconds, with EAWR's Devon Green seventh at 11.84 seconds and McGivney's Jacob Huber right behind in eighth at 11.85 seconds. Charles Shaw of SIUE Charter won the 200 meters at 23.16 seconds, with Green coming in fourth at 23.90 seconds. The 400 meters went to Huber at 51.90 seconds, with Green in second at 52.59 seconds and Elijah Schlessinger of Metro-East eighth at 56.80 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Logan Vestal of the Red Devils won the race at 2:09.77, with Aaron Loeffelman of the Oilers placing third at 2:12.75, teammate Noah Nelson finished fifth at 2:20.30 and Staunton's Thomas Ogata was eighth at 2:24.20. Ethan Hogan of Columbia took the 1,600 meters at 4:39.85, with Loeffelman third at 5:06.20, the Griffins' Liam Boeving was fifth at 5:24.61, Nick Monahan of the Bulldogs was seventh at 5:36.31 and Levi Huber of the Griffins was eighth at 5:44.48.

The 3,200 meters was won by Ethan Hogan of Columbia at 9:54.55, with Evan Rybak of McGivney third at 11:30.65 and teammate Jamison Kohlberg seventh at 12:40.58. In the hurdles races, Christian Kronk of Columbia took the 110 meter hurdles at 16.27 seconds, with the Knights' Nathan Butler coming in second at 16.28 seconds and Drake Dufrain of Staunton was fourth at 17.45 seconds. Gibault's Owen Scherff won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.88 seconds, with Dufrain placing third at 45.57 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Columbia at 45.05 seconds, with Staunton coming in fourth at 48.37 seconds, Metro-East was sixth at 49.70 seconds and EAWR was seventh at 51.13 seconds. Murphysboro won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.05, with Staunton coming in third at 1:40.88, the Oilers were fourth at 1:46.65, the Knights came in fifth at 1:48.25 and the Griffins were seventh at 1:51.97. In the 4x400 meters, the winner was Madison at 3:40.76, while EAWR came in third at 3:59.67, Staunton was sixth at 4:04.97 and McGivney was eighth at 4:23.79. In the 4x800 meter relay, Columbia won with a time of 9:13.72, with the Oilers second at 9:41.99, the Griffins were fourth at 9:55.04 and the Bulldogs were sixth at 11:01.81.

The Midgets' Riley Freck won the high jump, going over at six feet even, with Nathan Butler of the Knights and Kia King of the Lions tying for sixth with Alex Blum of Columbia at five feet, six inches. Shaw won the long jump, going 6.13 meters, with Huber coming in sixth at 5.67 meters. The Eagles' Rand Matthews took the triple jump with a leap of 11.94 meters, with Dufrain coming in sixth at 10.19 meters and Staunton teammate Braden Buffington was seventh at 10.16 meters.

Murphy's Josh Cano won the shot put with a throw of 11.71 meters, with Bryce Hyde of the Oilers placing third at 11.11 meters and Staunton's Joe Goss coming in at 10.28 meters. The discus throw was won by Columbia's Carter Hicks at 37.71 meters, with Jamair Nunn of the Oilers coming in fifth at 31.26 meters, Hyde was seventh with a toss of 29.95 meters and Goss came in eighth at 29.83 meters.

In the girls meet, Abby Venhaus of Columbia won the 100 meters with a time of 13.14 seconds, Mia Range of the Griffins was second at 13.41 seconds, teammate Lilly Gilbertson was third at 13.58 seconds, EAWR's Jessica Brown was fourth at 13.88 seconds and Lilly Trettenero of Staunton was seventh at 14.45 seconds. The winner of the 200 meters was Venhaus at 27.28 seconds, with Brown coming in fifth at 29.41 seconds. Freeburg's Alexis Gelluck won the 400 meters at 1:05.54, while the Griffins' Alyssa Terhaar was fifth at 1:09.20.

Kaitlyn Hatley of the Griffins won the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.14, with the Knights' Isabelle McLeod fourth at 2:55.30. McGivney's Elena Rybak won the 1600 meters with a time of 5:01.05, while teammate Jane Cummins was third at 5:44.24 and Staunton's Lexi Hester was sixth at 6:49.27. The 3,200 meter winner was Kayden Gilmore of the Red Devils, who had a time of 12:20.03, while Addison Denton of the Oilers was fifth at 14:50.84 and teammate Sabrina Fulkerson came in sixth at 15:05.48.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meter hurdles was won by Sydney Manor of Murphysboro at 20.06 seconds, while the 300 meter winner was Da'wryiah Blanchard of Belleville West with a time of 57.06 seconds, with the Bulldogs Sam Schnefke fourth at 1:02.11.

Over in the relay races, the 4x100 meter winner was the Griffins, who had a time of 54.86 seconds, while in the 4x200 meters, McGivney won with a time of 1:58.44. The Griffins made it three in a row with a 4x400 meter win at 4:27.09, with Staunton placing seventh at 5:13.65. McGivney made it a sweep of the relays with a win in the 4x800 meters, having a time of 9:55.55, with Staunton third at 12:17.02 and EAWR came in sixth at 15:32.08.



In the field events, Range won the high jump, going over at five feet, two inches, with teammate Amelia Hylla coming in third at four feet, six inches. The long jump was won by Venhaus with a distance of 4.95 meters, with Hylla second at 4.37 meters and Range third at 4.36 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Venhaus, who went 10.58 meters, while in the shot put, Cassidy Clark of Mt. Pulaski won with a throw of 9.99 meters, with the Knights' Semaj White placing fifth at 7.30 meters. In the discus throw, Clark also won with a toss of 35.52 meters, with White coming in second at 23.63 meters.

