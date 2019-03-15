GIRLS SOCCER

METRO CUP TOURNAMENT

NIKE BRACKET

GROUP B

COLUMBIA 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: A Chloe Graff brace (two goals) and a strike from Haley Glover sent Columbia to a win over Edwardsville in the Metro Cup tournament at Columbia.

Rylee Iorio made five save for the Eagles in recording the clean sheet, while Rachel Hensley had 12 saves for the Tigers.

Columbia is now 3-0 and won the group, while Edwardsville falls to 1-2.