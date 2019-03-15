Columbia blanks Edwardsville in Metro Cup Soccer Tournament
March 15, 2019 6:12 AM
GIRLS SOCCER
METRO CUP TOURNAMENT
NIKE BRACKET
GROUP B
COLUMBIA 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0: A Chloe Graff brace (two goals) and a strike from Haley Glover sent Columbia to a win over Edwardsville in the Metro Cup tournament at Columbia.
Rylee Iorio made five save for the Eagles in recording the clean sheet, while Rachel Hensley had 12 saves for the Tigers.
Columbia is now 3-0 and won the group, while Edwardsville falls to 1-2.