Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON — The coloring contest and shopping event to raise funds and awareness for local organizations gave 10 organizations a chance to win $250 for their projects and goals was hosted Tuesday night at the Alton Square Mall.

The groups that participated included the Alton Museum of History and Art, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Riverbend, Community Hope Center, Girl Scout Troop 77, IMPACT CIL, Manifested Mercy, Senior Services Plus, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The Salvation Army and Working Towards a Cure.

Each organization was given a 6-foot mural, coloring supplies and two hours to complete the project and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons could shop anywhere in the mall, earning one point per receipt for participating causes. Alton Square Mall donated $1 for each point earned, and a $250 prize donation was awarded to the organization with the most points. The organization with the winning mural design, as determined by local judges, also received $250.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Riverbend won the Judges’ Choice award and Treehouse Wildlife Center won the Shoppers’ Choice award.

More like this: