ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, December 9, 2022, St. Louis County Police Colonel Kenneth L. Gregory announced the promotions of Captain Timothy Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Lieutenant Brian Schellman to the rank of Captain and Sergeant Shawn McGuire to the rank of Lieutenant.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, Colonel Gregory announced the promotion of Sergeant Charlie Rodriguez to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Cunningham joined the Department in 1994.

Lieutenant Colonel Cunningham previously served in the Affton-Southwest Precinct, the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, the South County Precinct, and the West County Precinct and is currently assigned to the North County Precinct.

Lieutenant Colonel Cunningham earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Central Missouri State University. Lieutenant Colonel Cunningham has received 22 Department awards and/or commendations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Brian Schellman joined the Department in 2003. Captain Schellman previously served in the South County Precinct, the Affton-Southwest Precinct, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the Public Information Office, the Tactical Operations Unit, and the Central County Precinct, and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Research and Analysis. Captain Schellman earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Fontbonne University.

Captain Schellman has received 17 Department awards and/or commendations. Lieutenant Shawn McGuire joined the Department in 2006. Lieutenant McGuire previously served in the AfftonSouthwest Precinct, and the Public Information Office, and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Unit. Lieutenant McGuire earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Truman State University.

Lieutenant McGuire has received 26 Department awards and/or commendations. Lieutenant Charlie Rodriguez joined the Department in 1996. Lieutenant Rodriguez previously served in the South County Precinct, the Bureau of Drug Enforcement, the North County Precinct, and the West County Precinct, and is currently assigned to the Office of the Chief of Police.

Lieutenant Rodriguez earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lieutenant Rodriguez has received 18 Department awards and/or commendations.

More like this: