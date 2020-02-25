MASON CITY, Iowa - Earning the honorary title of "Colonel," Erin Williams of Brighton, graduated from World Wide College of Auctioneering during the February 7-14, 2020, class.

Williams successfully completed the course of instruction and training covering all phases of auctioneering taught by 15 professional instructors at the college.

"Students received instruction in Real Estate, Benefit/Charity/Fundraising, Automobile, Farm, Antique and Special Auctions, as well as vocal training and auction law," said Lori Jones, vice president World Wide College of Auctioneering. "Other subjects included business planning, business management, technology, marketing, networking, online auctions and the development of an auction chant and bid calling.

"During the training program, Williams also received the real-life experience of calling a public auction sale."

Established in 1933, WorldWide College of Auctioneering has trained more than 40,000 auctioneers throughout the United States, Canada and various countries througout the world. The college has graduated more world champion and international champion auctioneers than any other school and specializes in the development of voice control, auction chant and bid calling.

