HARTFORD - Brian Campbell and Matt Diamond are excited to announce they are the new owners of Colman’s Country Campers in Hartford, one of the largest dealerships in the state of Illinois.

Colman’s Country Campers provides superior customer service and has an entire team that consists of professional sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and knowledgeable parts and accessories staff to support its customers. While Campbell and Diamond are new owners they have a combined 30-plus years of experience in the Camping Industry. Their experience ranges from prep work, service technician, sales agent, and more. Both are actively involved in their communities by volunteering their time, talent, and treasure to multiple organizations and agencies in the Riverbend area.

Campbell and Diamond have owned Colman’s Country Campers since January 2019 and have seen a growth in its operations. They are currently on pace to break the previous year's sales record, and it isn’t even the busy season yet according to Campbell and Diamond. They are enthusiastically looking forward to their first year in business, and want to continue to grow Colman’s Country Campers. They hire the best sales, service, and support staff to make the customers feel more comfortable in their purchasing decision. If you enjoy shopping in a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere, you will appreciate the environment at Colman’s Country Campers.

“What a great indoor showroom environment and selection of new travel trailers in the Riverbend,” commented Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY® Financial and member of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Board of Directors.

Colman’s Country Campers offers the newest models including Flagstaff, Puma, Surveyor, and Wildcat. Their indoor showroom allows you to shop in comfort even on those days when the weather doesn’t cooperate. Colman’s Country Campers prides themselves on providing its customers with the best value for their hard-earned dollar. Whether you are looking for your first camper or one that will last through your retirement, or anywhere in between, Colman’s has you covered.

“It was a great opportunity to tour Colman’s Country Campers in Hartford and learn more about their products and services. I am glad that a great Riverbend business is staying local. I highly recommend them for any camper needs,” continued Dr. Matthew Labertew, Axis Spinal Care and Ambassador for the RiverBend Growth Association.

As new owners of Colman’s Country Campers Campbell and Diamond want to continue to build relationships with the community in the Riverbend area. They are inviting the public to their Open House at Colman’s Country Campers from April 26th – April 28th. There will be giveaways and sale prices all weekend! On Saturday, April 27th from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM there will also be food, live music, bounce houses, and pet adoption through Care STL and Randy’s Rescue Ranch. There will also be great prizes to win Saturday like: $500 cash from Colman’s Country Campers, four St. Louis Cardinals Redbird Club tickets, 2 tickets for The Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, as well as other door prizes and great giveaways. This family-friendly event is a great way to check out the inventory and meet the team at Colman’s Country Campers.

“I was impressed with the wide variety of quality campers. The new owners are enthusiastic and knowledgeable; I will have to consider a camping adventure soon,” announced Augie Wuellner, Alton Securities & Asset Advisors and member of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Board of Directors.

If you are interested in learning more about Colman’s Country Campers visit them in person at #2 Fun Street Hartford, Illinois 62048, or visit their website at colmanscampers.com. If you have any questions you can call them at 618-254-1180. With new ownership came new hours as well. Colman’s Country Campers’ sales, parts, and service departments are now open from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Monday through Friday; their sales and parts departments are also open from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Saturday. Keep up to date on new campers, discount prices, and other information by following them on Facebook @colmanscountrycampers or on Twitter @colmanscampers.

The RiverBend Growth Association supports Colman’s Country Campers, and its members, by offering a Showcase to member businesses. Please visit http://www.growthassociation.com/page/member-benefits/ if you would like to know more about this member benefit. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

