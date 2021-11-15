BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – After his first week of college basketball, SIUE redshirt-freshman Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Freshman of the Week.

Taylor shined in two SIUE losses, finally making his much-anticipated college debut, following a missed season from a torn ACL in 2020-21.

He scored 16 points at Marquette in his first college game, where he was 5-12 from the field and 6-7 at the free throw line. He also chipped in five rebounds and two assists.

Taylor followed with a 24-point performance at Chicago State, in which he was 6-13 from the field and 9-11 at the free throw line. He added a career-best five steals.

Taylor currently is third in the OVC in scoring at 20.0 points per game and tied for the conference lead at 3.0 steals per game. He shared the award with Elijah Hutchins-Everett of Austin Peay.

The Cougars entertain Knox College in their home opener Monday at First Community Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

