SPRINGFIELD, IL – Pvt. Cade Juenger, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 19, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Juenger enlisted as a 12B, Combat Engineer, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Juenger will be assigned to the 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

Juenger is a junior at Collinsville High School, Collinsville, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Juenger will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. Anthony Womack of Company M, congratulated Juengert and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

