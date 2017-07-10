COLLINSVILLE - Fabulous items, great food, lots of fun! Don’t miss out on the Annual Dinner Auction for Collinsville Faith in Action on Friday, July 21 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

Call Nancy Kaprelian at 799-9085 to make your reservations for tickets. Silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Gourmet dinner buffet is from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by the oral auction.

Individual dinner buffet tickets are $40 per person. A table of eight is $300. Dessert only tickets are $10 per person.

Either ticket enables you to bid on both silent and oral auction items. Terry “Bones” Allan again is our fabulous auctioneer. Join us as we celebrate this year’s theme of “Let’s Play Monopoly.”

Some of items include:

Walt Disney World Resort, 4 One-Day Park Hopper Passes

Ride in 1942 Stearman Biplane

Hard to Get Cardinals Baseball Tickets (including a Cubs game), Pregame Field Visit

Blues Hockey Tickets for a Game in the 2017-2018 Season

Schlafly Tap Room Brewery Tour and Tasting for 10

Two Nights in the Tuscany Romance Suite at Blue Sky Vineyard in Southern Illinois

