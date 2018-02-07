COLLINSVILLE - On Wed., Feb. 14 (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.), be part of Collinsville's Empty Bowl fundraiser to combat local hunger. This year, it's bigger than ever -- held at Collinsville's Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive.

For a $10 ticket, enjoy a simple soup meal, symbolizing the plight of the hungry. You can select from more than 40 meat/meatless soups donated from restaurants/area caterers! Taste as many as you like.

Try Carla's Homemade Pies (a crowd favorite). Carry outs available. Full stage program: Derrick Keith (MC), live music, big Silent Auction, lots of other surprises! Sponsored by Collinsville Woman's Club. Information: call Linda W. at (618) 406-4350. Proceeds benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry.

