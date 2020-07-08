ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Collin Fenton of Collinsville has been selected a 2020 "Snacktion Hero," a national initiative recognizing America's grocery store workers during the present COVID-19 Pandemic.

Food for families, vitamins to stay healthy, medications, formula, pet food and more…no matter the need, grocery store employees are now on the frontlines making sure shelves are stocked and America has access to essential items Collin was nominated by local resident Nancy Staves and was chosen from nearly 600 nominations submitted for local grocery store employees on the frontlines across the country, from Novato, Calif., to Clermont, Fla.

Collin generously chose Collinsville Food Pantry as the recipient of his donation.

That’s why Farm Rich created “Snacktion Heroes,” a new initiative to celebrate America’s grocery workers. Citizens throughout the U.S. can nominate a local grocery store employee to be recognized as a superhero while supporting critical needs in the areas they reside.

Farm Rich is asking people to nominate a deserving grocery store employee, shopper, truck or delivery driver – anyone who helps get groceries to families and individuals – for the chance to be spotlighted as the week’s “Snacktion Hero.” Farm Rich will randomly select five employees a week to be recognized across social and make a $500 donation for each “Hero” to a local food bank or pantry of their choice. Plans call for up to 20 Snacktion Heroes to be selected and honored during April and May, and a collective $10,000 donated to organizations across the country who are providing important resources right now.

"We are all so incredibly grateful for the dedicated, hardworking grocery store employees across the country who are helping to get food on tables during this quarantine period,” said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Senior Marketing Manager. “Snacktion Heroes is just one small way we can celebrate their commitment while also providing food for families who may be in need at this time.”

During this time, Farm Rich has also been making food donations to hunger relief organizations across the country to address critical needs in the wake of COVID-19, including donations to The Atlanta Community Food Bank, MidSouth Food Bank, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and others.

For more information, visit FarmRich.com or follow @FarmRichSnacks on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation’s leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. The company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, as well as plant-based offerings, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Farm Rich Snacks are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and are sold at grocery and club stores nationwide, and online. For products, nutritional information, recipes and more, visit FarmRich.com.

