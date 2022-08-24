EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-25.

Today, the work of Collinsville, St. Louis, and Chicago artists are featured.

Artist Name: John Locus

Location: Collinsville

Artist Statement: "Since I don't travel far and wide, I try to capture the beauty in everyday scenes and objects that most people drive by without even noticing. Most of my images have been boiled down to their simplest forms, sometimes only revealing small parts of the objects or scenes."

Artist Name: Jennifer Boston

Location: Chicago

Artist Statement: "I love using natural stones for my jewelry. The stones have spiritual and therapeutic properties and I enjoy helping my customers pick the right stone and the look they want."



Artist Name: Lauren Nall

Location: St. Louis, MO.

Artist Statement: "Sterling silver art jewelry with surface embellishments, folds, and patterns as texture accompanied by gold accents, semi-precious stones, and found objects."

