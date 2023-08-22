Collinsville, St. Louis Artists, Set For Edwardsville Art Fair In September Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Note: This is one of a series of features about artists who will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 22-24. Avalon Eales of the Edwardsville Arts Center staff provided the information. Artist #1 Name: John Locus Location: Collinsville, IL Medium: Photography Artist's Statement: "I have always been a collector of cool, old things. As a photographer, I use some of the objects I have collected in my still-life images. I can't possibly collect and own all of the old buildings, cars, trucks, bridges, and barns that I love so much, so I photograph them in their best light and preserve their images for history. Too many times, as I return to a location or a particular building to photograph it in a different season or at a different time of day, I find that it is gone. It makes me sad to see an old acquaintance disappear, but I take comfort in knowing that, at the very least, I did my part in preserving the memory of its existence." Artist #2 Name: Allison Norfleet-Bruenger Article continues after sponsor message Location: St. Louis, MO Medium: Jewelry Artist's Statement: "With the use of acrylic mediums, art surfaces, and colored pencils, I create imagery as the formation of my works. Then, I use a variety of materials, ephemera, and found objects to build a work that is to be displayed as a wall or vertical surface piece. Within each work, there will be a corresponding necklace or pendant that can be removed and worn. These wearable creations can then return and worn. These wearable creations can then return to their home within the mixed media creation." Artist #3 Name: Doris Trojcak Location: St. Louis, MO Medium: Sculpture Artist's Statement: "I love music, nature, science, art and problem-solving. Having become a university administrator after many years of teaching, in 1993 I realized I needed a therapeutic outlet. I chose to work with clay, first on the wheel then hand-building which eventually evolved into teaching myself how to make clay flutes in the shape of animals, resulting in the merger of my five loves. Since my work is so unique, oftentimes the viewer's initial reaction is confusion or skepticism until I play the flute. Then the reaction changes dramatically to amazement. Achieving that result has become my major intention, namely to create unique flutes that provide opportunities to experience joyful surprises and pleasing music. So far my clay flute repertoire has included over 90 species, 12 Indian fetish designs, over 20 necklace versions and, most intricately an orchestra of over 20 diverse standing flute animals each holding a clay-made replica of an orchestral instrument." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending