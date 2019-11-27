COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Senior Citizens Center, in partnership with St. John’s Community Care, is hosting a monthly Memory Café for individuals who are living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), early-stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partners.

The Memory Cafes are held on the first Thursday of every month at the Collinsville Senior Citizens Center located at 420 East Main Street in Collinsville, at 10:00 a.m.

The next meeting will be Dec. 5. The theme will be Christmas Memories.

The Memory Café offers participants a safe and fun way to share their stories and socialize with others who have similar experiences. “We are delighted to be offering a Memory Café and helping people to be able to socialize with others, so they do not feel isolated,” said Gail Shaw, Dementia Care Specialist – Coordinator Training & Support for St. John’s Community Care.

Learn how staying socially and mentally active is good for the brain! Registration is requested. Call 618-344-7787 to register or for more information.

The Memory Café is funded by AgeSmart Community Resources with funds granted through Administration for Community Living and Illinois Department on Aging. smart is a local Area Agency on Aging that promotes healthy aging by providing information and resources people need to age well their way.

