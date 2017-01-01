COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville announces the selection of Kevin Edmond, a 26-year veteran of the Mentor Ohio Fire Department, as the new Fire Chief of the Collinsville Fire Department.

The announcement follows an extensive search conducted by the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association(IFCA). This search and evaluation process was intricate and collaborative, encompassing interviews with stakeholders, the conducting of an Assessment Center, and interviews with the top three (3) applicants. At the conclusion of this process Mr. Edmond was identified as the top and preferred applicant unanimously by the selection committee.

“The search process took some time but in the end, using the IFCA as our executive search firm, I feel we have someone who is the exact fit for our needs. Their process of interviewing all the stakeholders and conducting the Assessment Center helps the City to ensure that we have the best person to fill this critical position,” said Mitch Bair, Collinsville City Manager.

At the Dec. 12, 2016 City Council Meeting, Mr Edmond was recommended by City Staff and a 3-year contract was unanimously voted in by the City Council. He will be sworn in formally at the Jan. 9, 2017 City Council Meeting and his first official day on the job will be Jan. 17, 2017 where he will command a staff of 31 sworn firefighters.

Edmond began his career as a fireman in 1986 as a volunteer firefighter in Northfield Village. He began working for the Mentor Fire Department in 1990 and worked his way up through the ranks as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Lieutenant/Paramedic, Battalion Chief and currently Deputy Chief.

Edmond has an Associate Degree in Fire Science, Bachelor Degree in Technical Education specialized in Fire Science, and is currently working on a Master in Public Administration.

In speaking of the appointment, Collinsville Mayor, John Miller said, “Words cannot describe how excited I am to welcome Chief Edmond to our leadership team. As a retired Collinsville firefighter, and as the Mayor, I am so pleased with this addition.”

City Manager Bair added, “It is a tremendous honor to welcome Chief Edmond to the team as a leader for the Fire Department. His values and professional experiences will be a huge asset for the city and its residents.”

