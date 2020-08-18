COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville School District Unit District 10 made a quick decision to move to full remote learning after the district said several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Collinsville Superintendent Brad Skertich told the media that the plan was to use the hybrid model, but the district made it clear to parents that this could change at any time.

“When we adopted the hybrid system for the fall it made perfect sense,” Skertich said. “I am disappointed we had to move to full remote learning, but it is the best decision at this time.”

The administrators also made the decision because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Region 4 of the Illinois plan for reopening. Restrictions have been placed on the region because of the upswing of COVID cases in the region.

Middle school and high school students started remote learning in Collinsville on Monday and the elementary school K-6 will begin on Thursday. The district has offered full-time in-person learning, all-virtual, or the hybrid mix to start the year. Skertich said the decision will be reevaluated on Sept. 3.

