COLLINSVILLE - Customers at Schnucks Collinsville soon will be treated to a "like­

new" supermarket as work on the store's remodel concludes with upgrades throughout the 38-year-old facility. To celebrate, the store held a "Grand Reopening" and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 19 at 9 a.m.

Store Manager Gary Rocca says that upon entry customers will notice a new decor package that gives the location a fresh, new look. He added customers will also see enhancements as they make their way through the store. "We have added new coolers, fixtures and tables throughout the store," Rocca said. "We want to thank our customers for their patience as we worked to bring them a much upgraded location where they could have the best grocery shopping experience."

The 59,000-square-foot Collinsville location at 501 Belt Line Road originally opened in 1979 and was last remodeled in 2005. The store employs 120 teammates, and in total, Schnucks employs more than 1,400 teammates at its 13 Metro East locations.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million annually in food to food pantries and more than $1.7 million to not-for-profit organizations through the company's My Schnucks Card program. Schnucks currently operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Privately held, Schnucks employs 14,000 teammates and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks.

