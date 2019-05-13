COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department today reported that a robbery took place at 9:26 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Imo's Pizza, 1600 N. Keebler, Collinsville.

Collinsville Police said an investigation provided the following chain of events:

"A heavyset black female entered the business and demanded money from the register," Collinsville Police Lt. Gary Scaggs said. "The employee complied with the demand believing the suspect may have been armed based on the fact she kept her hand inside her coat during the encounter. The suspect then left on foot and was last seen walking northbound from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. St. Clair County Sheriff's Office assisted with a canine track of the area. No one was injured in the incident."

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect is described as a black female, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, wearing a black-hooded jacket, black mask, grey sweat pants, and white tennis shoes.

If you have information on this crime, please contact detective Melissa Cooper at (618) 344-2131, extension 5260, or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Two photos of the suspect are shown.

More like this: