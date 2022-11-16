COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Police Department today released a sketch of a man who is wanted in an investigation into a recent abduction of a female and sexual assault. Collinsville Police have also released surveillance photos of the vehicle of interest in the case - a dark-colored Chevy Cruze.

The crime occurred around 7:05 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Collinsville Crossing Shopping Center, Collinsville Police Major Brett Boerm, a police spokesperson, said. He also said the victim informed police she was abducted at knifepoint while waiting for an online order at Starbucks.

The victim said the man was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black high-top tennis shoes.

She said he displayed a large knife and ordered her to drive to the Troy area, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

The victim explained the man then drove her back to Collinsville Crossing, parked his car, and fled. She then immediately contact the Collinsville Police, who have been investigating the matter.

Anyone with any information in this case, please contact the Collinsville Police Department at (618) 344-2131.

