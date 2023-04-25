COLLINSVILLE - At 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, the Collinsville Police received a 911 call of shots fired in the 200 block of North Seminary and multiple individuals fleeing the area on foot. When officers arrived in the area, they located one individual on the sidewalk who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts attempted by the Collinsville Fire Department proved unsuccessful and the victim was later pronounced deceased on-scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Collinsville Police said witnesses reported seeing four individuals fleeing from the area on foot and provided a general description. Officers immediately canvassed the area and located three individuals matching their descriptions in the vicinity, and after a brief foot pursuit, they were captured and are currently in custody. At this time, it is believed that a fourth individual may still be at large.

“We are currently in the very early stages of this investigation and have no further information to provide,” Collinsville Police Major Brett Boerm said. “At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone residing in or near the 200 block of North Seminary and has security cameras that may have captured footage of these individuals is encouraged to contact our Investigations Commander, Lieutenant Eric Owen, at (618) 344-2131 (extension 5136)."

