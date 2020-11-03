COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police issued a report today from an incident at 6:21 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Walgreens parking lot at 1190 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard.

Collinsville Police explained they had learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, area and was reportedly involved in an aggravated battery/stabbing from the same vicinity. Collinsville Police said the vehicle contained five occupants.

"As standard protocol, officers began ordering occupants out of the vehicle one at a time," Collinsville Police Major Brett Boerm said. "The front seat passenger refused the commands to exit the vehicle. At that time, the driver alerted our officers that the front-seat passenger was in possession of a firearm. Soon after, the three rear-seat passengers exited the vehicle, also indicating the front seat passenger possessed a firearm.

"Within seconds, the front-seat passenger sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male passenger was treated by Collinsville Fire Department EMS and was later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. His condition is unknown currently."

Members of the Collinsville Police Department Investigations Division are conducting a follow-up investigation, assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

