COLLINSVILLE - The Major Case Squad is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached video and still photos. These individuals are considered persons of interest in the homicide investigation of Darian Woods.

At 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Collinsville Police Department responded to 107 Crandall Street in Collinsville after a report of home invasion and discovered that Woods was deceased inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Video Below:

https://www.facebook.com/CollinsvilleIllinoisPoliceDepartment/videos/185237373222065/

Should someone recognize either of these individuals, they are asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis or the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 (x5300).

