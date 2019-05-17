COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department arrested a suspect today in the Edible Arrangements/Imo's Pizza robberies.

The suspect in these cases has been identified as Makyra L. Jones 26, of Bellevue Drive, Collinsville. The Collinsville Police said the facts of these cases were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, who issued a warrant of arrest charging Jones with aggravated robbery and robbery. The Honorable Judge Napp set Jones’ bond at $75,000.

Collinsville Police said Jones is currently in custody.

The Edible Arrangements / Imo’s Pizza robberies took place around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Collinsville Police Department officers responded to Edible Arrangements, 107 N. Bluff Road Collinsville, in response to a 911 call reporting a robbery had occurred.

Responding officers were nearby and were on the scene of the crime almost immediately after the call was received. Officers began a search of the area and located the suspect on foot a short distance from the business.

Collinsville Police said subsequent investigation led investigators to determine the suspect in this crime was also the suspect from the Imo’s Pizza robbery that had occurred three days prior on May 12, 2019.

Jones is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

