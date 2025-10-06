COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School’s Marching Kahoks took second place out of 17 bands at the Gene Hunt Invitational on Saturday evening, Oct. 4, 2025, in Washington, Mo.

The Washington, Mo., event is one of the longest-running marching band festivals in the state and each year features bands classified by school size.

The Kahoks earned a score of 78.8, marking a notable improvement from their earlier performances this season.

The competition was part of the marching band circuit leading up to next week’s Illinois State Marching Championships.

Collinsville’s strong showing at the Gene Hunt Invitational underscores its continued progress and preparation for the upcoming state-level contest.

