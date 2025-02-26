COLLINSVILLE – A Collinsville resident was released from custody pending his second domestic battery case in Madison County.

Stacey D. Thomason, 57, of Collinsville, was charged on Feb. 18, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

On Feb. 17, 2025, Thomason allegedly struck a household or family member “about the face with his hands, causing pain,” according to court documents. Thomason has previously been convicted of domestic battery in a 2009 criminal case, which was also filed in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the latest domestic battery case against Thomason, who was granted pretrial release with additional conditions.

Among the conditions of his release are that he have no contact with the victim and refrain from entering their residence for at least 72 hours upon his release. Thomason was also ordered to surrender any firearms and Firearm Owners Identification Card in his possession to law enforcement.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

