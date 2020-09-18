John D. Ashby of Granite City.

GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office today released more information about the arrest of John D. Ashby, 40, of 200 block of Art Street, Collinsville, after an incident that began with a traffic stop at 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Deputies from the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Nameoki Road at the intersection of Morrison Road, Granite City.

Deputies made contact with the driver, who admitted to having cannabis inside the vehicle. Deputies attempted to investigate and requested the driver exit the vehicle. The driver did not comply and fled the scene, dragging one deputy for several feet before he disengaged.

After a brief low-speed pursuit the driver was stopped and arrested on Primrose Avenue at the intersection of Pontoon Road, Granite City. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams).

Ashby was transported to the Madison County Jail and held pending a formal presentation of charges to the Madison County States Attorneys Office. The deputy sustained a minor injury as a result of this encounter.

On September 16, 2020, Ashby was charged with:

Count 1: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Count 2: Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Ashby is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

