EDWARDSVILLE — A 25-year-old Collinsville man is facing felony charges for damaging more than $10,000 in Madison County property.

Luke J. Uptegrove is charged with damage to government supported property, a Class 2 felony, for knowingly damaging property at 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville in excess of $10,000 on Nov. 11. Uptegrove allegedly damaged the property one month ago when he drove his four-door truck between the Courthouse and Administration building around 2 a.m.

Edwardsville Police Department investigated the incident and released surveillance video obtained from Madison County that shows the driver of the truck drove up the steps along Main Street, across the courtyard and down another set of steps before exiting on Second Street.

Edwardsville police released pictures and video of the truck asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. The department received a tip about the truck and police were able to question the owner.

The truck, a GMC or Chevrolet with tinted windows, a fiberglass tonneau bed cover, chrome steel wheels and chrome running boards, was captured on video also striking a bench.

Director of Facilities Maintenance Rob Schmidt said besides the bench a large planter was destroyed as well as the concrete steps. He said the majority of the damage was done to the concrete and is estimated it will cost around $14,000 to repair.

