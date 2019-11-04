ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are investigating an early Friday morning fatal shooting that involved 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer of Collinsville. The shooting occurred after he left a bar and someone approached his vehicle and opened fire.

Schlemmer died in the early morning of Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North 15th Street near Washington.

St. Louis Police say a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were in the vehicle with him. Police said when he stopped at a stoplight someone opened fire on him.

Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact CrimeStoppers at https://www.slmpd.org/CrimeStoppers.shtml

A GoFundMe page has been established by his two daughters to cover funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-schlemmer-family

A total of $19,380 has been raised already on the GoFundMe page of a $30,000 goal.

