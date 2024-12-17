COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville man facing multiple felony charges in his third case of domestic battery has been ordered to remain in custody.

Robert J. Williamson Jr., 34, of Collinsville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and domestic battery - second or subsequent (a Class 4 felony).

On Dec. 8, 2024 Illinois State Police troopers were responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash on I-55 in Madison County. When they arrived at the scene, they found Williamson and the victim on the side of the road, where the victim reported being battered during an argument inside Williamson’s vehicle.

“She reported that the defendant choked her multiple times and struck her about the body,” the petition states. “Troopers observed the victim to have consistent with her statement.”

The petition notes Williamson has “multiple prior convictions for domestic battery” including two previous Madison County cases from 2020 and 2021. Among his other prior criminal charges are driving under the influence, violating his probation, and more.

The state’s petition to keep Williamson detained was granted, with a Detention Order stating the troopers “witnessed the defendant in a physical altercation with a female victim along the side of the road.”

Not only does Williamson pose “a real and present threat to this victim,” but given his history of violating his probation, it was deemed “unlikely he would comply with conditions of this court,” so the state’s petition to detain was granted.

Williamson’s latest domestic battery case was presented by the Illinois State Police. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

