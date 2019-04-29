COLLINSVILLE – A Collinsville man was arrested in regards to an April 14, 2019, robbery of the U.S. Bank branch located within the Collinsville Schnucks, located at 501 Beltline Road.

Travis A. Fletcher, 39, of Tanglewood Drive in Collinsville was arrested and charged in federal court following that robbery Monday. A release offered by the Collinsville Police Department stated the arrest was made following an investigation by the Collinsville Police Department with eyewitness statements, surveillance footage and physical evidence.

Everyone is innocent unless they are proven guilty through a court of law.

