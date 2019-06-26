COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville was hit with high winds during a thunderstorm that blew through the area around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. There were trees and power lines down in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Fire Department blocked off Meadow Lane in the 5 p.m. range because of the trees and power lines down. Madison County had a severe thunderstorm warning during that time period.

Power lines were also reported down in Mitchell and there were some power outages in Hartford because of the storm.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

