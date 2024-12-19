COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education honored senior Kenna Fischer at its regular monthly meeting on December 17, 2024, for her achievement in the VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest.

Fischer secured first place in the local competition and will advance to the regional level.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the meeting, Fischer was introduced by Collinsville High School Principal Dr. Daniel Toberman. She received a certificate acknowledging her accomplishment, which was signed by Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich and Board President Gary Peccola.

The Voice of Democracy Contest is an annual program sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) that encourages high school students to express themselves through a patriotic-themed essay.

Fischer's recognition highlights her dedication and talent in this competitive field.

More like this: