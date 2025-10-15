COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced that the 2025 Collinsville High School Homecoming Parade will take place on Thursday, October 16, exclusively along Main Street in Collinsville.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Hesperia and Main streets and will proceed to the intersection of Main and North Center Street in Collinsville.

Organizers emphasized that the parade route will not include West Clay Street, a change from previous years.

Officials advised attendees to line up only on Main Street in preparation for the event and encouraged the public to share this updated information with others planning to attend.

The Collinsville High School marching band, shown above, will once again be one of the highlights of the homecoming parade.

