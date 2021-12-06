BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second time this season, SIUE freshman Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) has earned recognition as the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Freshman of the Week.

For the week, Taylor averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in a pair of SIUE road games.

On Tuesday, Taylor made a second-straight bid for SIUE's first triple-double. He scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a career-best 12 assists in SIUEs road win at Omaha, where he also added four steals. The 12 assists are tied for the most in the OVC this season, and the most by an SIUE player since January, 2019.

On Saturday, he collected his third 20-point game of the year with a game-high 22 points in a loss at Bradley. He added six rebounds and a pair of steals and also was a perfect 8 for 8 at the free throw line.

The award is the second of the season for Taylor, who won co-Freshman of the Week honors Nov. 15.

SIUE plays a pair of home games this week, beginning with a Wednesday-night contest with Purdue Fort Wayne at First Community Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

