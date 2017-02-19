ROCKFORD – Collinsville's girls bowling team finished 11th in this weekend's IHSA Girls Bowling Championship at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The Kahoks stood in seventh following Friday's first day of competition in the tournament, qualifying for the second day, but ended up with a two-day, 12-game team total of 11,055 pins, finishing ahead of Rockford Guilford, who ended up with 10.947. Machesney Park Harlem led from wire-to-wire, taking the team championship with a pinfall count of 12,310, 38 pins ahead of Lockport Township, who had 12,272. Aurora Waubonsie Valley took third with 11.619, O'Fallon was fourth at 11,571 and Hoffman Estates rounded out the top five with 11,472.

The second five were Salem with 11,441, Oak Lawn Richards with 11.624, Freeport with 11,251, East Moline United with 11,250 and Minooka at 11,101, followed by the Kahoks and Guilford.

Triad Regional individual champ Madisyn Juenger led Collinsville with 2,396, followed by Katelynn Wirtel with 2,302, Anna Watsek with 2,245, Zoe Howell with 1,920, Mikayla Block with 1,343 (four games) and Hailey Gardner with 855 (two games); Cristle Buckman and Tyme Sampson were on the roster, but did not bowl over the weekend.

Buffalo Grove's Jessica Soskich won her second straight individual title with a six-game total of 2,669 with a high of 265 in her second game on Friday; she was followed in the top five by Hoffman Estates' Amanda Richae with 2,652 (246), Salem's Lauren Hays at 2,627 (279), Dupo's Courtney Argus at 2,616 (254) and Harlem's Kayla Verstraete at 2,609 (247).

In the wheelchair division, Triad's Chenoa Stokes and Orland Park Sandberg's Sophie Jablonski both took part, with Jabolnski rolling a four-game total of 354 (101) to top Stokes' four-game total of 293 (89); the IHSA reported that the duo were the first girl bowlers to take part in the division. The first two to do so were West Central's Zack Bundy and Mascoutah's Fletcher Hopkins on the boys side in 2013.

