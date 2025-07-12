EDWARDSVILLE - The Collinsville Swim Club Gators prepared very well with a big win over Sunset Hills Country Club in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet held Thursday at Sunset Hills' pool.

The Sunset Hills Stingrays continued to show improvement as they have all season and appear prepared for the SWISA Championships on July 20, 2025, at Summers-Port in Godfrey.

The Collinsville Gators won the overall meet 504-106, with the boys winning over the Stingrays 259-43, and the girls winning a 245-58 decision.

In the boys races, starting with the eight-and-under division, the Gators won the 100-yard medley relay at 1:51.34, while Collinsville's Sawyer Meredith won the 25-yard freestyle at 22.08 seconds, with teammate Caleb Kober winning the 50-yard freestyle at 37.71 seconds, then won the 25-yard breaststroke at 25.71 seconds. Meredith won the 25-yard backstroke at 25.06 seconds, while Kober won the 25-yard butterfly at 22.81 seconds, and the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:33.91.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Collinsville's Seamus Connell won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:29.83, with Lewis Koerkenmeier of the Gators winning the 50-yard freestyle at 41.04 seconds, teammate Graham Evers won the 100-yard individual medley at 2:22.44, Wyatt Jones won the Stingrays' first event on the night with a win in the 50-yard breaststroke at 55.86 seconds, the 50-yard backstroke was won by Koerkenmeier at 54.66 seconds, Sunset Hills' Drew Kreiger won the 50-yard butterfly at 50.97 seconds, and the Stingrays won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 3:01.32.

In the 11-12 races, the Gators' Bob Nanney won the 100-yard freestyle at 56.01 seconds, with Collinsville taking the 200-yard medley relay at 2:55.84, Connor Jones of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard freestyle at 36.72 seconds, Nanney won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:03.75, Jones brought home the 50-yard breaststroke at 48.21 seconds, Cam Alexander of the Stingrays won the 50-yard backstroke at 51.24 seconds, Nanney won the 50-yard butterfly at 27.45 seconds, and Collinsville won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:30.30.

Going to the 13-14 age group, the Gators' Tate Van Keulen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:32.87, while teammate Andrew Hasamear won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:17.88. Collinsville won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:25.62, while Jackson Bracamontes of the Gators won the 50-yard freestyle at 29.56 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:18.19. Van Keulen won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:28.99, with teammate Hunter Schubert taking the 100-yard backstroke at 1:22.51, Bracamontes won the 50-yard butterfly at 33.31 seconds, and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:03.94.

In the 15-18 age division, Collinsville's Nick Hasamear won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:01.63, teammate Luke Berger won the 100-yard freestyle at 52.36 seconds, the Gators won the 200-yard medley relay at 1:51.90, Tyler Brooks of Collinsville won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.12 seconds, Hasamear won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:02.95, Berger won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09.56, Brooks won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.92, Berger took the 50-yard butterfly at 27.49 seconds, and the Gators concluded the boys side of the meet with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:39.52.

In the girls races, starting with the eight-and-under group, Collinsville took a win in the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 2:23.70, while Margo Deist of Sunset Hills won the 25-yard freestyle at 17.41 seconds, and also won the 25-yard breaststroke at 22.44 seconds, with Deist winning her third event in the 25-yard backstroke at 21.19 seconds, Ivy Kamp of the Gators won the 25-yard butterfly at 29.89 seconds, and the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 2:05.69. In a pair of special six-and-under races, Collinsville's Alison Cross won the 25-yard backstroke at 39.08 seconds, and also won the 25-yard freestyle at 34.60 seconds.

In the nine-and-10 year group, Josie Forman of the Gators was the winner of the 200-yard freestyle at 1:09.21, while Collinsville won the 100-yard medley relay at 2:45.50, Kaiyanhan Duke of Collinsville won the 50-yard freestyle at 39.05 seconds, Forman won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:20,58, also winning the 50-yard breaststroke at 40.17 seconds, Taylor Nanney of the Gators won the 50-yard backstroke at 40.91 seconds, Nanney also winning the 50-yard butterfly at 3.81 seconds, and the Gators took the 100-yard freestyle relay at 2:26.70.

Moving to the 11-12 age division, Hildi Deist of the Stingrays, won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:10.65, while the Gators won the 100-yard medley relay at 2:21.25, Ellie Forman of Collinsville was the winner of the 50-yard freestyle at 30.26 seconds, then went on to win the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.43, Vivian Cross of the Gators won the 50-yard breaststroke at 37.93 seconds, Collinsville's Avery Finch won the 50-yard backstroke at 37.28 seconds, the winner of the 50-yard butterfly was Forman at 32.20 second, and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:07.81.

In the 13-14 group, the Gators' Claire Berger won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:18.48, going back-to-back with a win in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:02.65. The Stingrays bounced back to win the 200-yard medley relay at 2:23.15, while Collinsville's Brinley Presson won the 50-yard freestyle at 27.74 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:11.97. Calla Malsbury of the Gators won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:48.15, with Presson winning the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.24, Berger won the 50-yard butterfly at 31.27 seconds, and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:07.20.

In the final age group, the 15-18 division, the Gators won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:32.39, with Collinsville's Sophie Van Middendorp taking the 50-yard freestyle at 30.52 seconds, then winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:18.35, Jane Wisnasky of the Gators winning the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:27.27, Van Middendorp won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:17.54, Berger won the 50-yard butterfly at 31.27 seconds, and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:23.10.

