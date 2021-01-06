COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Fire Department members saved the life of a 50-year-old man Monday night.



At approximately 10 p.m on Monday, the Collinsville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of East Johnson Street. On their arrival, firefighters found a four-unit apartment building with light smoke visible and a fire in one of the second-floor apartments.

Four firefighters entered the apartment and found bedroom furnishings on fire. Following standard procedures, the firefighters conducted a search of the room and found an adult male, approximately 50 years old, lying semi-conscious on the floor of the bedroom closet. The victim was removed by firefighters and advanced medical care was initiated. The victim was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Chief Edmond said: “Our firefighters truly saved a life with their quick actions, skills, and constant preparation for these types of situations. I am extremely proud of our team and hope the victim has a speedy recovery.”

Collinsville was assisted by Maryville and Fairview Heights fire departments as well as Glen Carbon EMS, Caseyville. The Troy Fire Department covered the Collinsville city during the fire. After the fire was extinguished, the firefighters installed batteries in several smoke detectors in other unaffected units to ensure they had working smoke detectors. None of the other tenants were displaced due to the fire.

