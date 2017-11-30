

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Chorale has become nationally recognized for its work and the group has two special Christmas presentations both Friday and Sunday of this upcoming weekend.

St. Mary's Catholic Church, 519 E. Fourth Alton, will host the Collinsville Chorale for the seventh consecutive year on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Collinsville Chorale's first Christmas concert will be performed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, then will be repeated at St. Mary's at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The concert is free and open to the public and will last about one hour. A free will offering will be accepted after the concert.

The selections range from the solemn to the lighthearted fare and include: Silent Night, Bell Carol, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Let it Snow, In the Bleak Midwinter and The Man with the Bag (Santa) and more.

Local members of the chorale who will be performing are; Steve Batchelor, Jean Conrady, Ken Conrady and Mike Cleary.

"It is worth noting that several members of the Chorale will be singing in Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 17, 2018, and our director, Andy Waggoner, will be directing the assembled chorus of singers from around the country," Mike Cleary said. "The Collinsville Chorale numbers about 70 members and you can learn more about the group and perhaps join us by visiting: www.collinsvillechorale.org.

