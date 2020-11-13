COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce presents its Holiday Business Window Decorating Contest.

Join us this holiday season by decorating your storefronts and participating in the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Decorated windows will be photographed and posted on the Collinsville Chamber Facebook page the week of November 22. The store front with the most likes by Tuesday, December 15, will win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

To register your business, please call the chamber at 618-344-2884 or e-mail marketing@discovercollinsville.com.

More like this:

Collinsville National Night Out Draws Large Crowd to Woodland Park
Aug 5, 2025
Cones with a Cop Event Supports Local Holiday Gift Program
Aug 15, 2025
Godfrey Business Spotlight: Customers Floored by Family-Owned Quality at Buck's Decorating
Jul 16, 2025
Four CHS Students Earn Superior Awards at 2025 Thespian Festival; Kahoks Special Olympics Athletes Also Honored
Jul 24, 2025
Collinsville Police Host Fundraiser at Uptown Scoops
Jun 24, 2025

 